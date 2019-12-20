Man arrested with 1.12 kg ganja

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Excise Special Squad on Thursday arrested a 32-year-old man and seized 1.12kg of ganja from him.

Melki Sedak from Edappally North was picked up from near the Aluva railway station during a vehicle inspection held as part of the Christmas special drive. The car used to transport the narcotic was also taken into custody.

Excise officials said the accused used a rented house for carrying out the drug trade. “Melki used to hand over the drug to his customers after receiving advance payment. He used to dress up nicely while transporting the contraband to avoid any kind of suspicion,” said an officer.

The accused, a carpenter, turned to drug peddling to make quick money and lead a luxurious life.

He allegedly procured ganja from Cumbum and Theni, both in Tamil Nadu, for around `5,000 per kg and sold it here in small packets priced at `500 apiece.