Paliyekkara toll: HC junks residents’ plea

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed the petition, seeking a directive to the state government, for an alternative mode of reimbursement of the amount for the monthly toll passes for people living within a 10km radius of the Paliyekkara toll plaza in view of FASTag implementation.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar said what is being extended to the residents is only a privilege and the government can decide the modalities of extending it. It is within the government’s power to change the modalities of payments for residents. Besides, the petitioners have the financial capacity to pay `150. Their statement that they could not pay `150 a month for a nation-building process cannot be appreciated.