Post lull, widening work gets a boost

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Development of Thammanam-Pullepady road, which had been at a standstill, got a lease of life on Thursday after Principal Secretary (Public Works) R K Singh ordered the Public Works Department (PWD) to prepare a detailed plan to widen the thoroughfare.The decision was taken at a meet at the collectorate, soon after Singh visited the road.

At the meet, the officials asked the Kochi Corporation to hand over the road from Padma Junction to the NH Bypass as well as the land acquired to widen road to the PWD without any demands.

As per reports, a total of seven hectares of land is to be acquired for an estimated `300 crore. The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) will bear the cost of preparing the road widening plan. The demand to widen the road is two decades old. Though a total of Rs 25 crore was allotted in 2011 and 2015, the road widening didn’t materialise.

At present, the road is 7.8m wide. As per the project, the entire stretch would be increased to 22m. The existing road till Thammanam would be connected to Palarivattom bypass, which will allow commuters to quickly reach MG Road from Palarivattom bypass. The road will also reduce congestion on the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road and Banerji Road.

At the meet, Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas suggested that the work be commenced after renaming the road as MG Road-Thammanam-Bypass road. District Collector S Suhas, deputy collector M V Suresh Kumar and officials from KRFB and PWD attended.