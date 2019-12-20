Wildest frames

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For most of us, wildlife photography is synonymous with frames that capture the acts of wild animals in their lair. It could be a lion in the Maasai Mara national reserve in Kenya, playfully rolling around in the mud. If you look closely, you will notice microscopic flies buzzing around its body.

The lion is, in fact, trying to get rid of the tiny intruders by rolling around on the ground. A thorough knowledge of the behavioural characteristics of wild animals is essential for any wildlife photographer. Each of the frame exhibited at ‘Vanageethikal’, a wildlife photography exhibition being held at Durbar Hall, is a study of these wild creatures in their natural territory.

The works of three photographers Deepa Alex, Mini Anto and Sangeetha Balakrishnan are on display here. The trio, with many years of experience in photography, decided to curate an exhibition of their collected works with peculiar themes about a year ago.

Their selected works have been grouped under eight categories. A set of 12 photographs under the theme ‘The Circle of Life’, tells the love story of two gentle giants— their courtship, mating, childbirth, the kid’s upbringing until it is old enough to venture out on its own.

“Observing wild animals in their natural habitat is an engaging activity. As long as the observer remains careful and does not cause distress to them, it can be an informative exercise,” says Deepa.

Another set of frames captured by Mini Anto features a leopardess bringing back the catch of the day for her cub. “A wildlife photographer needs a good understanding of the behaviour of the animals and their body language to capture a unique moment,” says Mini.

“When working in the wild, external conditions such as lighting and distance from the subjects—all are beyond the photographer’s control. It is the understanding of its nature, that helps us capture a creature’s ‘brilliant expression’. This helps a photographer get stills that carry their signature,” says Sangeetha.

All the three women have worked independently and travelled far and near to capture the stills. Each frame tells a tale of patience, eye for detail and their love for the wild. The lenswomen successfully juggled their respective careers and families to follow their passion for photography. Deepa is a professional photographer based in Kochi, Mini is a homemaker from Thrissur and Sangeetha, is a techie from Malappuram.