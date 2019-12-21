Celebrate cake fest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s Christmas time and bakeries in the city are buzzing with a varied assortment of sinfully delicious cakes, cookies and desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings. Like in previous years, Square One Homemade Treats is organising a cake fest that offers a perfect combination of traditional and modern flavours that not only look irresistible but also taste heavenly.

“We have tried to bring unique varieties of cakes and desserts this festive season. From traditional ones such as plum and rich fruit cakes to unique and unconventional flavours, the fest features more than 30 varieties of cakes,” says Georgiana Ruji Rajan of Square One Homemade Treats, Pattom.

To ring in the Christmas cheer, you can treat yourself with plum or rich fruit cakes that are available in fondant variants. The premium rich fruit cake is the most sought after one. It is made with your choice of fruits and other ingredients mixed to perfection. Another traditional variety, the fruit cake comes in 3D and 2D varieties. To suit the season, the traditionally plain cake is decorated with fondant miniature models of the Christmas trees, Santa Claus, snowman, reindeer which are sure to appeal the young customers.

Besides traditional flavours, one is sure to be spoilt by the wide array of choices available in cakes including classic red velvet, banana, checkerboard, vintage butter milk, honey coffee, mocha and new chocolate. The red velvet which is moist and airy in texture is topped with the cream cheese frosting. The checkerboard is rich with vanilla and chocolate and is topped with chocolate glaze, it takes the form of a checkerboard pattern when cut.

The fest also gets better with the Mississippi mud cake available in chocolate and vanilla flavours. Said to derive its name from the thick mud on the banks of Mississippi River, this thickly coated cake is sure to delight anyone with a sweet tooth. The citrus glaze cake and pineapple upside-down cake are a tasty addition. Festival cookies, gift crackers and choco ball gift boxes are also up for grabs. Cakes are available in the Square One outlet near St Mary’s School, Pattom and can be ordered online at sqaureonetreats.com.

The Christmas sale also showcases handmade bags, sarees, neck pillows, home decor items and handmade Christmas cards. The exhibition-cum-sale will conclude on Tuesday.