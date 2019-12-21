Home Cities Kochi

Celebrate cake fest

Cakes galore at the fest organised by Square One Homemade Treats     

Published: 21st December 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s Christmas time and bakeries in the city are buzzing with a varied assortment of sinfully delicious cakes, cookies and desserts to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings. Like in previous years, Square One Homemade Treats is organising a cake fest that offers a perfect combination of traditional and modern flavours that not only look irresistible but also taste heavenly.

“We have tried to bring unique varieties of cakes and desserts this festive season. From traditional ones such as plum and rich fruit cakes to unique and unconventional flavours, the fest features more than 30 varieties of cakes,” says Georgiana Ruji Rajan of Square One Homemade Treats, Pattom.

To ring in the Christmas cheer, you can treat yourself with plum or rich fruit cakes that are available in fondant variants. The premium rich fruit cake is the most sought after one. It is made with your choice of fruits and other ingredients mixed to perfection. Another traditional variety, the fruit cake comes in 3D and 2D varieties. To suit the season, the traditionally plain cake is decorated with fondant miniature models of the Christmas trees, Santa Claus, snowman, reindeer which are sure to appeal the young customers.

Besides traditional flavours, one is sure to be spoilt by the wide array of choices available  in cakes including classic red velvet, banana, checkerboard, vintage butter milk, honey coffee, mocha and new chocolate. The red velvet which is moist and airy in texture is topped with the cream cheese frosting. The checkerboard is rich with vanilla and chocolate and is topped with chocolate glaze, it takes the form of a checkerboard pattern when cut.

The fest also gets better with the Mississippi mud cake available in chocolate and vanilla flavours. Said to derive its name from the thick mud on the banks of Mississippi River, this thickly coated cake is sure to delight anyone with a sweet tooth. The citrus glaze cake and pineapple upside-down cake are a tasty addition. Festival cookies, gift crackers and choco ball gift boxes are also up for grabs. Cakes are available in the Square One outlet near St Mary’s School, Pattom and can be ordered online at sqaureonetreats.com.
The Christmas sale also showcases handmade bags, sarees, neck pillows, home decor items and handmade Christmas cards. The exhibition-cum-sale will conclude on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christmas bake Christmas 2019
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A car burns after being set on fire during demonstrations against India's new citizenship law in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
CAA Stir: Delhi protests turn violent, cops use water cannons
New Delhi Muslims leave after Eid al-Adha prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid. (Photo | PTI)
CAA Stir: Bhim Army chief escapes after being detained at Delhi's Jama Masjid protests
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp