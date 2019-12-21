Home Cities Kochi

Citizenship Act: Wave of protests rocks Kochi district

The protests were organised by various organisations, writers, politicians and journalists, who voiced their concerns and fears against the amendment act and “the undeclared state of emergency”.

Published: 21st December 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

Members of Kerala Union of Working Journalists take out a march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act from Press Club

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were staged in different parts of the district on Friday. The protests were organised by various organisations, writers, politicians and journalists, who voiced their concerns and fears against the amendment act and “the undeclared state of emergency”.

The  Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) district committee convened a meeting and took out a march from the Press Club to Ernakulam Boat Jetty at 2.30pm to protest against the detention of Malayali journalists in Mangaluru. Writers, theatre artists and socio-cultural activists gathered at Subhash Park at 5.30pm to address Kerala’s protest against CAA. Gandhi Peace Foundation organised an evening satyagraha near the Gandhi statue, Kacheripady. 

Citizenship Act Citizenship Amendment Act CAA protests Kochi The  Kerala Union of Working Journalists
