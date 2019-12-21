Fourth seizure at airport in 3 days; man held with gold worth Rs 30 lakh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the fourth gold seizure at the Kochi airport in nearly as many days, a Malappuram native was arrested with gold worth Rs 30 lakh. Around 1 kg of gold was seized from the passenger who arrived on board a flight from Jeddah at 11.40 pm on Thursday. Airport officials said the gold was concealed inside a torch. “The gold looked like batteries of the torch.

During baggage scanning, the concealed gold was revealed. Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) interrogated the accused and a case was registered against him,” an official said. On Thursday morning, another passenger hailing from Malappuram was intercepted with 1.5kg of gold.

“In both the cases, carriers arrested by Customs were from Malappuram. Both arrived from Jeddah. It is suspected that both were carriers of the same racket. In both the incidents, gold was concealed inside electronic devices,” an official said. As many as 7.2kg of gold was seized from three passengers, including a woman, on Wednesday.