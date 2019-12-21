Implement order on Marine Drive walkway: HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Displeased over the delay in implementing its order on maintaining the Marine Drive walkway clean, the High Court on Friday directed the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to take steps for complying with the order. The court said GCDA is bound to carry out minimum repair of the walkway without waiting for the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML).

A division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice A M Shaffique issued the order on a petition by Kochi native Ranjith G Thampi seeking contempt of court proceedings against GCDA and the Kochi Corporation. GCDA secretary Jinumol Varghese and corporation secretary R S Anu appeared before following the court’s earlier directive.

The counsel for the corporation submitted waste accumulated on the walkway had been removed. As for the directive regarding setting up effluent treatment plant and preventing waste water discharge into the backwaters, individual notices have been sent to flat owners. The court directed the GCDA to file a statement and posted the case on January 7.