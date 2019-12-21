Pepper pickle, biscuits made of ‘kanthari’ on offer at Agro Food Pro 2019

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Fancy some pepper pickle? What about some bird’s eye chilli (kanthari) biscuits?

Well, head to the Kerala Agro-Food Pro 2019, which got underway on the Kaloor International Stadium premises from Friday, to taste the innovative delicacies that are on offer. The wide range of items, all of which offer the indigenous taste of traditional food, mainly come from farmers of Wayanad and Idukki with biscuits made of bird’s eye chilli (Kanathari), ginger and curry leaves being the most sought-after products. Organic food items free of preservatives and added colours are up for grabs at the exhibition-cum-sale of value-added products made by the state’s farmers.

Among them are maida-free biscuits manufactured by Trikkaippara Basa Agro Food Products. Instead of maida, they use small grains and spices. Formed by seven farmers of Wayanad, Basa also offers wheat bread, rusks, various cookies, cakes, chips and jackfruit papad.The pepper pickle offered by Dynasty Food Products of Wayanad is another innovative delicacy. Food items made using cocoa fruits and passion fruits are also available at the Agro-Food Pro.

More than 200 small-scale farming firms from the state are participating in the event, offering products made using jack fruit, mango, rice, banana, nutmeg, pineapple, tapioca and various spices.The fair aims at helping farmers get good price for their value-added products. “To attract customers, good packaging and a sustainable market are a necessity,” said Thrikkakara MLA P T Thomas, while inaugurating the exhibition in the presence of Mayor Soumini Jain and MSME deputy director Palanivel. Organised by the Commerce and Industries Department, the Agro-Food Pro concludes on Monday. People can visit the fair between 10am and 8pm.