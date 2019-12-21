Stop memo to construction site on Chilavannur Lake post protest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The unauthorised construction being carried out by Ernakulam Cooperative Housing Construction Society at Chilavannur-Elamkulam lake (survey number 803) was stopped by the tahsildar (Land Records), village officer and residents on Friday after the village office issued a stop memo.Village officer Sajeesh K B said situation at the construction site turned tense after the residents questioned the contractors about the illegal construction.

“The residents said the village office had previously issued a stop memo against the construction activities by the cooperative society by highlighting that the area of contention was puramboke. Once it became clear that the situation may get out hand, I called the tahsildar,” said Sajeesh. Upon reaching the spot, the surveyed the area and concluded that the construction was being carried out by encroaching on and filling up the river, said Sajeesh. “Based on the tahsildar’s directive, a fresh stop memo was issued on Friday,” he said.

“The memo has been pasted on the wall near the construction site and the secretary of the society P Y Mathai has been intimated,” Sajeesh said.Nipu Cherian, coordinator, Chilavannur Lake Protection Group, said the situation turned tense after a group supporting the activity arrived at the site where the illegal construction has been going on.