CAA protest: Congress workers barge into BSNL office

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tension prevailed for a few hours in front of the BSNL office here after a section of Congress workers attempted to barge into the office following a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Saturday. When Hibi Eden, MP, and Anwar Sadath, MLA, joined the workers, police attempted to block them using lathis and the situation turned violent. However, police managed the situation by blocking protesters. Congress workers took out the march from Marine Drive to BSNL office. Later, workers staged a dharna in front of the office. V D Satheesan, MLA and KPCC vice-president, inaugurated the protest.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to divide the nation on the basis of religion. CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two sides of the same coin. This country attained freedom by sacrificing hundreds of freedom fighters. Congress will not allow anyone to destroy India’s secularism,” said Satheesan.

Satheesan alleged that the anti-Muslim stand of the Modi government is evident in all its policies. “Triple talaq bill and repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir are examples,” he added. DCC president T J Vinodh, MLA, presided while K V Thomas, former MP, V P Sajeendran, MLA, K Babu, former minister, and others spoke.

CPI to take out march tomorrow

Kochi: The CPI Ernakulam district committee will take out a ‘Save Constitution’ march on Monday, as a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. CPI district secretary P Raju said the act violates the secular values of the country and rejects the basic principles of the Constitution. “The Centre is trying their best to silence the voices of democracy using force and violence. But we will continue to protest peacefully,” he said. The state government has opposed the bill and announced it will not implement

the NRC.