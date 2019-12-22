Home Cities Kochi

CAA protest: Congress workers barge into BSNL office

Satheesan alleged that the anti-Muslim stand of the Modi government is evident in all its policies.

Published: 22nd December 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hibi Eden, MP, and Anwar Sadat, MLA, clash with police during a protest march to the BSNL office on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Tension prevailed for a few hours in front of the BSNL office here after a section of Congress workers attempted to barge into the office following a protest march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Saturday. When Hibi Eden, MP, and Anwar Sadath, MLA, joined the workers, police attempted to block them using lathis and the situation turned violent. However, police managed the situation by blocking protesters. Congress workers took out the march from Marine Drive to BSNL office. Later, workers staged a dharna in front of the office. V D Satheesan, MLA and KPCC vice-president, inaugurated the protest.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to divide the nation on the basis of religion. CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are two sides of the same coin. This country attained freedom by sacrificing hundreds of freedom fighters. Congress will not allow anyone to destroy India’s secularism,” said Satheesan.

Satheesan alleged that the anti-Muslim stand of the Modi government is evident in all its policies. “Triple talaq bill and repeal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir are examples,” he added. DCC president T J Vinodh, MLA, presided while K V Thomas, former MP, V P Sajeendran, MLA, K Babu, former minister, and others spoke.

CPI to take out march tomorrow
Kochi: The CPI Ernakulam district committee will take out a ‘Save Constitution’ march on Monday, as a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.  CPI district secretary P Raju said the act violates the secular values of the country and rejects the basic principles of the Constitution.  “The Centre is trying their best to silence the voices of democracy using force and violence. But we will continue to protest peacefully,” he said. The state government has opposed the bill and announced it will not implement 
the NRC. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress workers BSNL office Hibi Eden CAA protest
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp