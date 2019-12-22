Home Cities Kochi

Disposable bottles adorn Xmas tree at Cochin Port Trust

The 24ft Christmas tree was made of about 25,000 used SUP bottles. The bottles were collected from hotels and schools in Kochi.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Cochin Port Trust (CPT)  has installed a Christmas tree made of Single-Use Plastic (SUP) bottles at CPT Walkway at Willingdon Island near Kannanghat bridge on Saturday. The 24ft Christmas tree was made of about 25,000 used SUP bottles. The bottles were collected from hotels and schools in Kochi. The installation has been created in 15 days by a team of volunteers from Cochin Port fraternity. The Christmas tree will be placed at walkway till December 31.

CPT held various meetings with the Central Industrial Security Force, KV Port Trust, leading hotels and trade organisations in Cochin Port area, including Casino Hotel, Hotel Taj Malabar, Hotel Trident and Cochin Steamer Agents’ Association, to discuss ways to reduce the use of SUP in the port area from January 1. 

As per the guidelines set by Centre and state governments, CPT has decided to stop using of all kinds of plastic carry bags, plastic cups, plates, spoons, forks, straws, dishes, stirrer, plastic-coated paper cups, plates, bowls and carry bags, among others. Employees of CPT have been directed to bring food and drinking water to office in steel and glass containers and bottles from January 1.

