Kerala government flayed for delay in church takeover

Fr Thomas Paul Ramban, who has been at the forefront of all protests, said the issue is now no longer between believers in the Orthodox and Jacobite factions, but between some people in power.

Published: 22nd December 2019 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 02:19 AM

KOCHI:  The Orthodox faction on Saturday alleged that the government was deliberately delaying the implementation of the High Court order directing to takeover St Thomas Church, Kothamangalam. Fr Johns Abraham Konat and Fr Thomas Paul Ramban from the Orthodox faction urged the district collector to take immediate steps to implement the order.

Fr Thomas Paul Ramban, who has been at the forefront of all protests, said the issue is now no longer between believers in the Orthodox and Jacobite factions, but between some people in power trying to exploit the situation. He also said the protests have been taken over by a few political parties with vested interests.

The leadership of the Orthodox faction have requested the collector to go on with the procedure and protect the church and its premises from unlawful protests and from those who instigate violence, as per the court’s order. Fr Konat said the same issue was dealt with neatly in the Piravom church case and now believers practise their faith in peace there and that this can happen in Kothamangalam church too if the order is followed.

He also denied accusations of violence in protests organised by the Orthodox faction and said, “We strictly follow non-violent means to protest and democratic methods to solve our problems. Thus, all allegations regarding this are false.” They alleged those controlling the church were betraying the faithful. Centuries-old articles, including bells, palanquins, crosses etc, kept in the church were missing.

