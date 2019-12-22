Home Cities Kochi

Maradu demolition row: Phase II of protests to begin on Christmas Day

Move follows unsuccessful meeting with District Collector S Suhas

Published: 22nd December 2019 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 02:15 AM

The partially demolished Alfa Serene apartment complex in Maradu | FIle Pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  For those living in the vicinity of the Maradu highrises due for demolition on the orders of the Supreme Court for violation of Coastal Zone Regulation norms, the coming Christmas season will not be a merry one since their demand for comprehensive insurance cover continues to remain on paper. After the meeting with District Collector S Suhas on Friday ended on an inconclusive note, the action council has decided to launch the second phase of protest on December 25.  

“Since officials are reiterating their earlier stand after ignoring our genuine demands for comprehensive insurance coverage and a change in the demolition schedule, we have decided to stage a hunger strike on Christmas day to register our protest against the lackadaisical approach. Some of the people living in the vicinity of Alfa Serene will take part in the protest at Kundannoor Junction,” said Shaji K R, who heads the action council.

“We have filed a petition before the apex court. The petition is expected to be taken up on January 6,” added Shaji.  Besides, the residents allege the officials and representatives have become mute spectators on the issue. “Other than the fact that Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and Tripunithura MLA M Swaraj were present at the latest meeting, the decisions have remained the same. Fifteen houses have developed cracks so far and the authorities have refused to heed  our numerous pleas,” said Harishchandrarai, another resident.   Maradu municipality officials said they plan to press ahead with the earlier decision. 

Demolition schedule
January 11 (twin towers of Alfa Serene and Holy Faith H2O) January 12 (Jains Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram)
Evacuation: Residents within a 200m-radius
Cracks seen: 15 houses near the high rises
Explosives needed: 1,600 kg
Expected total debris: 7.65 crore kg

Maradu insurance
Total coverage: I95crore
Alfa Serene twin towers: I50crore
Holy faith H2O: I25 crore
Golden Kayaloram: I10crore
Jains Coral Cove: I10crore 
Premium paid by state govt: I50 lakh

