Maradu demolition row: Phase II of protests to begin on Christmas Day

KOCHI: For those living in the vicinity of the Maradu highrises due for demolition on the orders of the Supreme Court for violation of Coastal Zone Regulation norms, the coming Christmas season will not be a merry one since their demand for comprehensive insurance cover continues to remain on paper. After the meeting with District Collector S Suhas on Friday ended on an inconclusive note, the action council has decided to launch the second phase of protest on December 25.

“Since officials are reiterating their earlier stand after ignoring our genuine demands for comprehensive insurance coverage and a change in the demolition schedule, we have decided to stage a hunger strike on Christmas day to register our protest against the lackadaisical approach. Some of the people living in the vicinity of Alfa Serene will take part in the protest at Kundannoor Junction,” said Shaji K R, who heads the action council.

“We have filed a petition before the apex court. The petition is expected to be taken up on January 6,” added Shaji. Besides, the residents allege the officials and representatives have become mute spectators on the issue. “Other than the fact that Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and Tripunithura MLA M Swaraj were present at the latest meeting, the decisions have remained the same. Fifteen houses have developed cracks so far and the authorities have refused to heed our numerous pleas,” said Harishchandrarai, another resident. Maradu municipality officials said they plan to press ahead with the earlier decision.

Demolition schedule

January 11 (twin towers of Alfa Serene and Holy Faith H2O) January 12 (Jains Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram)

Evacuation: Residents within a 200m-radius

Cracks seen: 15 houses near the high rises

Explosives needed: 1,600 kg

Expected total debris: 7.65 crore kg

Maradu insurance

Total coverage: I95crore

Alfa Serene twin towers: I50crore

Holy faith H2O: I25 crore

Golden Kayaloram: I10crore

Jains Coral Cove: I10crore

Premium paid by state govt: I50 lakh