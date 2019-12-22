Now, Kochi1 Card for students to travel in Metro

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The long-pending demand to make the Kochi1 Card available to students is finally being fulfilled. The prepaid smart card, introduced by the Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in association with Axis Bank, was only available to persons aged 18 and above so far. The card offers a convenient and hassle-free travel experience to the city’s commuters.

It is learnt that the decision to make the card available for students came after numerous requests from both schools and parents. Now, any student aged 10 and above can avail the student card from the Kochi Metro stations.

“A student card has been a long-pending demand from students and their parents. Now the kids can enjoy a safe and seamless travel, which will help them devote more time to studying. The facility has been made available at the CUSAT and Kalamassery Metro stations from Saturday),” said KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma.