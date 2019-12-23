Home Cities Kochi

Road woes: Institution of Engineers India proposes sustainable solutions

'​Lack of monitoring during construction, flaws in drainage and creation of potholes from shoddy tarring works are a major cause of city accidents,' said Joseph Mathews, a former Kerala engineer.

Published: 23rd December 2019 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to make sustainable solutions for Kochi’s unending worry of potholed roads, Institution of Engineers India (IEI) organised a presentation on ‘Technical errors of city roads and their scientific solutions’ in Kochi on Saturday. “Construction of Kochi roads have completely ignored the scientific methods of road relaying.

In the last few years, as much as Rs 700 crore has been allocated for the city’s roads. But the work done in these stretches has come to little or no avail,” said Joseph Mathews, a former engineer from the state irrigation department who delivered the keynote speech. The difference in elevation between main roads and service roads results in several accidents, he said.

“Lack of monitoring during construction, flaws in drainage and creation of potholes from shoddy tarring works are a major cause of city accidents,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi roads
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several political leaders take part in a rally condemning CAA, at egmore in Chennai on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Satish babu)
DMK, allies take out massive rally against CAA in Chennai; over 10,000 participate
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Gallery
Chris Lynn, AUS (RH Bat): Sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 2 crore. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp