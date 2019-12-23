Road woes: Institution of Engineers India proposes sustainable solutions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an effort to make sustainable solutions for Kochi’s unending worry of potholed roads, Institution of Engineers India (IEI) organised a presentation on ‘Technical errors of city roads and their scientific solutions’ in Kochi on Saturday. “Construction of Kochi roads have completely ignored the scientific methods of road relaying.

In the last few years, as much as Rs 700 crore has been allocated for the city’s roads. But the work done in these stretches has come to little or no avail,” said Joseph Mathews, a former engineer from the state irrigation department who delivered the keynote speech. The difference in elevation between main roads and service roads results in several accidents, he said.



“Lack of monitoring during construction, flaws in drainage and creation of potholes from shoddy tarring works are a major cause of city accidents,” he said.