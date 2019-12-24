Home Cities Kochi

Action against Gracy: DCC meet today

Published: 24th December 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The District Congress Committee (DCC) will convene a meeting of top leaders on Tuesday to take a call on the action to be initiated against corporation development standing committee chairperson Gracy Joseph, who defied the party’s directive to resign from the post after the 48-hour deadline given to her expired on Monday. Senior party leaders are scheduled to attend the meeting at the DCC office.

According to the notice served on Gracy by DCC chief T J Vinodh, MLA, action will be initiated if she fails to step down. However, Gracy did not respond to the notice and has said she will not quit. It remains to be seen whether the party will crack the whip if Gracy refuses to quit. The issue is threatening to come in the way of the UDF’s game plan to elect new faces to all standing committees ahead of replacing Mayor Soumini Jain.

