Festive cheer spreads

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Christmas bells chiming, Kochi has slowly started to embrace the spirit of the festival amid the strong protests it witnessed on Monday against the Citizenship Amendment Act.Ernakulam Broadway, one of the busiest shopping spots in the city, was abuzz with activity. Shops offered its customers a huge collection of Christmas items.

“Stars and decorative items are aplenty. But, we have not stocked many cribs. Like the previous year, there are many takers for LED stars which are colourful and cheap. The price ranges from `100 to `600,” said Michael, a shop owner in Broadway.

Green is the mantra

Despite changing trends, there are a few who stick to the conventional ways of celebrating Christmas. What they prefer are alluring paper stars and handmade cribs. “Ancient ways of crib making was special and memorable when families ame together to celebrate the day”, said P O Joy, an 86-year-old customer.

With growing consciousness, there is a huge demand for eco-friendly products. “This year we introduced nativity sets made of clays and poly marble and painted with watercolours and oil paints rather than synthetic colours. Though LED stars are trendsetters, there is also a huge demand for paper and bamboo stars. We are introducing more sustainable and reusable products in the market,” said Roy K P, a shop owner and president of Ernakulam General Merchants Association.

Malls decked up

The malls in Kochi have prepared a variety of delicious plum cakes with price ranging from Rs 150 and above. Apart from rich plum, Irish plum, fruit nut cake and pudding cake, the cake section, which is a crowd puller, also has a wide array of brownies, cream cakes, cherry cakes, black forest, white velvet, pastries, red velvets and many more.

With Christmas cards being replaced by messages and WhatsApp stickers, Christmas-special dreamcatchers are the new trend in the market. Hanging snowflake, white signature Christmas tree, Christmas return gift candle and Christmas star folding paper are also on sale. There are also takers for homemade cakes and non-alcoholic homemade wine.

