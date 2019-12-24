Home Cities Kochi

Festive cheer spreads

With markets waking up, Christmas spirit is at its peak in the city

Published: 24th December 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

This woman from Puthur near Palakkad comes to Kochi every year to sell her cribs made of bamboo and dried grass  A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With Christmas bells chiming, Kochi has slowly started to embrace the spirit of the festival amid the strong protests it witnessed on Monday against the Citizenship Amendment Act.Ernakulam Broadway, one of the busiest shopping spots in the city,  was abuzz with activity. Shops offered its customers a huge collection of Christmas items.

“Stars and decorative items are aplenty. But, we have not stocked many cribs. Like the previous year, there are many takers for LED stars which are colourful and cheap. The price ranges from `100 to `600,” said Michael, a shop owner in Broadway.

Green is the mantra
Despite changing trends, there are a few who stick to the conventional ways of celebrating Christmas. What they prefer are alluring paper stars and handmade cribs. “Ancient ways of crib making was special and memorable when families ame together to celebrate the day”, said P O Joy, an  86-year-old customer.
With growing consciousness, there is a huge demand for  eco-friendly products. “This year we introduced nativity sets made of clays and poly marble and painted with watercolours and oil paints rather than synthetic colours. Though LED stars are trendsetters, there is also a huge demand for paper and bamboo stars. We are introducing more sustainable and reusable products in the market,” said Roy K P, a shop owner and president of Ernakulam General Merchants Association.

Malls decked up
The malls in Kochi have prepared a variety of delicious plum cakes with price ranging from Rs 150 and above. Apart from rich plum, Irish plum, fruit nut cake and pudding cake, the cake section, which is a crowd puller, also has a wide array of brownies, cream cakes, cherry cakes, black forest, white velvet, pastries, red velvets and many more.

With Christmas cards being replaced by messages and WhatsApp stickers, Christmas-special dreamcatchers are the new trend in the market. Hanging snowflake, white signature Christmas tree, Christmas return gift candle and Christmas star folding paper are also on sale. There are also takers for homemade cakes and  non-alcoholic homemade wine.

eco-friendly

With growing consciousness, there is a huge demand for  eco-friendly products. This year, there are nativity sets made of clays and poly marble and painted with watercolours and oil paints rather than synthetic colours.

Though LED stars are trendsetters, there is also a huge demand for paper and bamboo stars. More sustainable and reusable products have also flooded the market.

Hanging snowflake, white signature Christmas tree and Christmas return gift candle are also popular

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rabeeha Abdurehim.
This Muslim gold medallist was pulled out of Pondy University convocation addressed by President
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp