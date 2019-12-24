Home Cities Kochi

From pram to placards: How citizens took to the streets against CAA

 A pram isn’t something one would normally associate with a protest, least of all a protest venue.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam cine artists and technicians take out a protest rally from Gandhi Square to Fort Kochi under the aegis of their group, Collective Phase One, raising the slogan ‘Ottaykkalla, Ottakkettu’ (Not alone, but united)

By Parvathi Benu
Express News Service

KOCHI: A pram isn’t something one would normally associate with a protest, least of all a protest venue. But on Monday, onlookers were completely surprised to one near the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at Kaloor in the hot, dusty conditions, with Azaadi slogans ringing in the background. In it, 90-day-old Dawood Hanim slept peacefully. He was probably the youngest participant of the People’s Long March taken out from the JLN Stadium to Cochin Shipyard Ltd. 

“We could have stayed back home for the sake of the baby’s safety. But tomorrow, we may reach a stage where this child will find it impossible even to live in this country,” said Fathima Arshad, mother of Dawood, who was accompanied by her husband Arshad and two other children.

This wasn’t a one-off instance. There was a grandmother who carried a two-year-old on her left shoulder and a bottle of water in her right hand.  Similarly, there was a woman who had given birth to two premature babies barely weeks ago. People from different walks of life — irrespective of age, faith and gender — trekked seven kilometres for the cause. The march which began at 2pm ended around 5.30 pm, with participants reading aloud the Preamble to the Constitution.

‘Indulekha effect
A few days ago, a photograph of law student Indulekha in hijab and burkha had gone viral. She was protesting in Kochi against the Prime Minister’s remark on how arsonists can be identified by their clothes. 

Monday’s march had its share of those trying to sent out the same message to the powers be. Sreenath K, a sound engineer, wore a kurta, kirpan and skull cap with a placard saying, “Identify me by my clothes!”

 “I did not agree with the PM’s remarks. Also, Indulekha had inspired me,” he said. There was another man sporting a Santa mask, who was wearing a saffron-coloured dhothi and a backpack, asking the same question.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CAA Anti Citizenship Act anti-CAA protest
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rabeeha Abdurehim.
This Muslim gold medallist was pulled out of Pondy University convocation addressed by President
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp