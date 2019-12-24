Joseph Katticaren’s crib has a history of its own

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Christmas season brings out the excitement in Joseph Katticaren, a former teacher and a former bank employee.When December dawns, the very thought of making the crib excites him, for, he has been making them from 1941. But, what makes it special is that Katticaren has been using the same clay statues for the last 74 years.And, 88-year-old Joseph has decided to stop making cribs from next year. “I have had surgery on both eyes. Also, my health isn’t letting me make a crib with all its grandeur. This year, I just arranged the statues casually as my family wanted me to do it. They have been my support all these years,” he says. Joseph says his love for cribs started after seeing them in the church.

“The crib would be so beautifully done. At the age of 10, I made a crib in my ancestral property. The structure was made with coconut leaves and the interiors with grass. There would be small pathways inside. During my initial years, the cribs had pictures and cutouts as I didn’t have money to afford the statues,” he adds. In 1946, he bought two sets of statues, for him and his cousin,- for `10.50.

“They are my prized possessions. I used to make mountains using plastic sheets. At times, I did make hills in my garden using sand and the statues were kept inside the cave. Many crib designs have inspired me while building my home,” says Joseph. But, he doesn’t like ‘fashionable’ cribs. “It has an artificiality in them,” says Joseph.

The statues were repainted in 2001. His family believes that Joseph will be back to crib making next year.

“He’s most happy when it is Christmas. Maybe his health issues are stopping him from crib-making. But we believe he will be active next year. If not, our family will take up the tradition,” says Sebastian Panikulam, Joseph’s son-in-law.