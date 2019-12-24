Kavitha takes the cake

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With bakeries, restaurants and cafes offering special goodies to mark the festive season, home-bakers in the city are also prepping their share of delicious and unique treats. Kavitha Sugathan is one such home baker much loved for her confectionery talent.

Her forte includes making customised cakes. She designs the cakes to resemble an object, a person or a fantasy character according to the clients demand. Kavitha has already received orders for about 50 plum and dates cakes and 35 cream cakes with Christmas-themed decorations this year. For the forthcoming festive season, she has also baked cookies in different toppings and variants such as chocolate chip, cookies coated with cornflakes, peanut, oats, pumpkin, carrot and cashew nut butter. Besides this, one can choose from an assortment of brownies available in caramel and coconut shaving toppings. Kavitha, who conducts baking classes, wishes to start a cake shop in the city someday.