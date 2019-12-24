Home Cities Kochi

Maradu row: Nearby residents upbeat following meet with CM

12-member delegation raises concerns over insurance coverage, damage to houses

Published: 24th December 2019

Maradu flat

A night view of H20 and Alfa Serene which are stated for demolition. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ahead of the controlled implosion of the Maradu highrises on January 11 and 12, people living in the homes near the apartment complexes met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday raising concerns on the insurance coverage and other matters. A 12-member delegation comprising the residents and Maradu municipality councillors submitted two memorandums before Pinarayi at the meeting. 

“We raised our concerns through two memorandums submitted by the municipality and the action council of nearby residents. We requested the reconstruction of homes that were damaged in the demolition, financial support for shifting and placed other demands. The chief minister read the documents and promised to look into the matter,” said Shaji K R, who is spearheading the action council. Harishchandrasai K R, another resident who was part of the delegation, said the chief minister’s assurance had given them hope at a time when the Fort Kochi sub-collector, who is in charge of the demolition, and other officials ignored their demands and ruled out further discussions.

Shaji K R said despite the chief minister’s promise, the residents will go ahead with their protest on Wednesday. “Instead of a hunger strike, the residents will take out protest marches. However, we are hopeful of a turnaround in the issue,” he said.

Maradu municipality chairperson T H Nadeera said the council will keep a tab on the progress of the demands raised before the Chief Minister. “The firms roped in for the implosion need to repair the nearby homes that were damaged. We will join the residents’ protests,” said Nadeera.Besides Nadeera, municipality vice-chairman Boban Nedumparambil and councillors Disha Prathapan and K V Santhosh were part of the 12-member delegation.

Removal of concrete waste continues
Amidst nearby residents’ concerns regarding the demolition, Prompt Enterprises, the firm selected for managing the concrete debris of the highrises, shifted 42 loads of waste from Alfa Serene towers on Monday. “We have been asked to finish the removal process by January 1 to facilitate the preparatory work for the controlled implosion. So far, we shifted around 250 loads of debris from other highrises. We plan to wrap up the work in three days,” said Ansar B A, a representative of the firm.

