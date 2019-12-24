Rule of thread

Home Cities Kochi

Rija had conducted an annual exhibition at Acharya Towers near Ayyapankavu on December Saturday and Sunday.

Published: 24th December 2019 06:50 AM

By Snigdha Mathai
Express News Service

KOCHI: Gone are the days when individuals were defined by their profession. Passion and interest are the driving factors behind most successful personalities who have chosen to have multiple careers. Rija Suman has been practising law for the past 17 years, but designing has always been her passion. Her boutique ‘Diya Vastra Chitra’ was started five years ago as a home-based venture to cater to friends and family. Now, the store features a wide array of designer clothes including bridal wear, party gowns, sarees and frocks. She also delivers customised designs to a niche group of customers.

“My client feedback has always been positive. Most of them also take suggestions about attires that will look good on them,” she says. Apart from her eye for design, Rija is also a dancer and musician. She has won state-level awards for her guitar skills.

Rija designs on fabric that she collects from across the country. They are also sourced according to customer demands. She uses cheap fabrics and adds intricate handwork and embroidery to them, making garments affordable, yet unique.

She squeezes in time out of her successful profession as a lawyer to design clothes, and profit is not her priority. “I want my designs to be affordable to everyone. More than profit, I make sure that people love the clothes they buy from me,” she added.

Rija is married to a senior government pleader in the High Court of Kerala and has two children. She plans to open two more boutiques in the city, in the coming year. She says her husband is her biggest inspiration. Riya is trying to inspire more women to come out in the limelight and follow their passion, instead of compromising for the sake of career and family life.

Rija had conducted an annual exhibition at Acharya Towers near Ayyapankavu on December Saturday and Sunday.

