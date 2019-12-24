Srishti 2019–Lit and Arts Fest for Techies

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Prathidhwani, a welfare organization for IT employees in the state is conducting a literature and arts festival ‘Srishti 2019’ for its Kochi based members. The fest is being organised in association with Federal Bank and Sanskara School. Entries for the literature festival either in English or Malayalam must be original works– poem, short story or article format. All entries must be submitted online to the following email address depending on the category, short stories to story.prathidhwani@gmail.com, poems to poem.prathidhwani@gmail.com and articles to article.prathidhwani@gmail.com.

The entries must be sent on or before December 31. The English articles must be either on the topic, ‘Artificial intelligence and the future of work force’ or ‘Future of our planet: are we in denial mode about the climate change?’. Malayalam entries must on ‘Creative liberties in art ‘ or ‘Possibilities and security of cyber spaces’.

The arts festival will see competitions in pencil drawing, painting and cartoons. They will be held at Infopark on January 4.Prathidhwani was formed with vision of contributing to the cultural, technical and social welfare of society. They have been organising cultural events, technology training programme for employees to keep them in sync with developments.