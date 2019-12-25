Home Cities Kochi

All set for Green Carnival

The district administration is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a green carnival this time. 

The banner put up by the Cochin Carnival Committee. (Below) The rides at Veli Ground as part of the festivities

The banner put up by the Cochin Carnival Committee. (Below) The rides at Veli Ground as part of the festivities. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

 “Arrangements have been made for screening single-use plastics at the entrance of the carnival zone. Since the focus is on reducing the use of plastics, cloth bags will be distributed.

Drinking water has been made available at the venues in collaboration with the Kerala State Legal Services Authority in 20-litre containers so that plastic bottles can be done away with,” said Shiny Mathew, councillor of Fort Kochi. “E-Toilets will be installed at places which usually witness a heavy rush,” she added.  

However, there are allegations that plastic stars have been hung by the carnival committee along the roads. The district administration had earlier warned that each vendor will be responsible for the collection of waste generated in his/her shop by using separate waste bins for biodegradable and non-biodegradable materials.Not allowed The banned plastic items include carry bags, flex boards, banners, plates and cups, straws, spoons, bottles, pouches, flags, sheets and cooling film and decorative materials. Items made of thermocol are also not allowed.

The plastic trap
Hundreds who visit the Fort Kochi beach during the festive season has a message awaiting them in the form of an installation. Titled  ‘Trap’, it aims to create awareness on plastic pollution in water bodies.The 25-ft installation, created using 1,500 one-litre water bodies, is the brainchild of artist K K Aji Kumar. The project was conceived with the support of district administration, Cochin Shipyard, Suchitwa Mission and Edappally Changampuzha Memorial Library. A sum of Rs 1.5 lakh was spent for the same. The installation will be there till January 30 behind the Dutch Cemetary. According to Aji Kumar, he accompanied scrap collectors to get plastic bottles. They were later cleaned for creating the installation. 

