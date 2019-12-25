Home Cities Kochi

Cusat sets plastic-free example by using steel straws in canteen

The initiative comes ahead of state’s move to go green this New Year

Published: 25th December 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

By  Athira Lakshmi S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Many organisations are joining Kerala’s New Year resolution to go plastic-free. Cochin University of Science and Technology is leading the way by setting up the first-ever canteen in the country to use only steel straws. The idea to replace the plastic straws was put forward by Smile Makers, an NGO comprising Cusat staff, students and alumni.

Students on the campus are thrilled to be a part of the eco-friendly initiative and all praise for the college authorities who are aiding the campaign. “It has been three months since we started using steel straws in the canteen. All of us have a responsibility towards nature. We may think that since plastic straws are small, they are not causing much harm. But imagine hundreds of straws being discarded by people around the country each day. That could be tonnes of plastic,” said Rachel Poulose, a Photonics student at Cusat.

“Steel straws are definitely more eco-friendly, as they can be reused. The only concern we have is regarding hygiene,” she says. However, Smile Makers has assured that the straws are cleaned and reused properly. “We trained the canteen employees to clean and sterilise straws after each use. Initially, 200 straws were bought online and used as a trial. The management is now planning to buy more straws as the beginning response has been great. All of us here are keen to see how the state will respond to the plastic ban,” said Ramees Rahman, a PhD scholar and a member of Smile Makers group.

“We are organising awareness campaigns and workshops within the campus to educate students, faculty and non-teaching staff about the need to go green. We have planted tree saplings across the campus. We are the first university to accept the Trash tag challenge, one that prompted students to clean up surrounding green areas and post before and after photos,” he added.

“We are planning to become a completely plastic-free campus soon, by avoiding all kinds of plastic use or litter on campus. The idea is to use eco-friendly alternatives. Introducing steel straws in the college canteen was part of this initiative. We are glad to see that the students are cooperating,” said Jayashankar, public relations officer, Cusat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp