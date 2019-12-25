Differently-abled citizens stage protest against CAA

By Express News Service

KOCHI: IN a show of solidarity with the nationwide protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), hundreds of differently-abled individuals from the district organised a protest meet near the rainbow bridge in Marine Drive on Tuesday.

The protest organised under the banner ‘Differentially-abled Against CAA’, numerous wheelchair-bound persons joined the event to mark their protest against the Centre’s move.

“We joined the protest by defying our physical inabilities to protect our secular values and the Constitution. People hailing from different parts of the district gathered at the event to express solidarity with their brothers and sisters who have taken to the streets,” said Rajeev Palluruthy, chairman of the organising committee. As part of the protest, which was inaugurated by Hibi Eden, MP, at 11am, participants sang several songs, recited poems and raised slogans with clenched fists. They were joined by their family members as well. “Ever since the promulgation of the Act, I have been taking part in stirs against it in Kochi. Still, this was special. Considering the depth of the resistance, the BJP government should scrap the Act with immediate effect. They are trying to choke people with their ideology and legislations. It’s high time they listened our expectations from them,” said C Eldho, a techie.