Eviction drive falters in Fort Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Seems like the Kochi Corporation’s eviction drive didn’t yield results. According to local people, the evicted vendors are back, taking advantage of a loophole in the norms cited by the officials.

Around 50 illegal vendors and their makeshift structures from Jhankar Jetty to South Beach were evicted by the corporation and Revenue Department last week.

A patrol group was also deployed for the next two days to ensure they didn’t return. However, eyeing a great sale during the festive season, most of them are back. According to Joseph Antony Hurtz, deputy tahsildar, only stationary carts can be cleared, a loophole taken advantage of by the vendors who now use moving carts, but stay put at a spot for the entire day.



An eyesore

According to residents, these vendors are an eyesore at a time when Fort Kochi is struggling to win back its glory. “The authorities have to set up designated shopping areas, using licences. This will bring in revenue as well as an order. While these shops might seem like a source of income for the poor, most of them are owned by individuals who have rented it out,” said a resident.

Also, most street shops which sell food items lack the required health and safety licences.

“Following the eviction, the officials received three contempt notices from the court. The vendors had used loopholes in the law. These spots also become a hub for illegal activities. During the eviction, an individual under the influence of drugs was handed over to the police,” said Hurtz.



Lack of amenities

Though the place attracts so many tourists, there is a lack of amenities, including a sufficient number of toilets, proper lighting and efficient waste management.