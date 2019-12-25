Finally, schedule set for Maradu flat implosion

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting speculation around Maradu flat demolition to rest, officials have finalised schedule for the controlled implosion of the high-rises. However, officials are still open to a change in the schedule if required.

“I have not received any official communication regarding a change in the schedule so far. If a specific order comes from Chief Minister’s office, we will effect changes as per the technical possibilities,” said Snehil Kumar Singh, Fort Kochi Sub Collector, who is in charge of demolition.

The residents in nearby areas will be shifted to Sacred Heart College Thevara and Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies, Panangad, on the demolition day. “They will be shifted to the colleges for three hours until the dust settles down. We are hopeful of wrapping up the whole process as per our plan,” he said.

The pre-blasting works are progressing as per schedule in all apartments and explosive materials will arrive by January 3.The no-objection certificates from the district collector and Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (Peso) are expected before December 27.

Along with insurance coverage, the houses which have developed cracks before the blasting would be repaired by the agencies concerned, he said.“As per the demand of the residents to ensure market value for their houses, the insurance company has recorded it in their documents as per our orders. The value will be considered while settling the claims. Footages of cracks developed in nearby houses before and after demolition and other belongings will also be considered,” Snehil Kumar Singh said.

In case any unforseen damage occurs during the process, the officials are planning to help the residents in the exclusion zone in every possible manner. “If any damage occurs to the houses during the demolition, we will decide according to the situation. As it will take some time for the residents to receive the insurance amount, both Maradu municipality and state government will offer every help to the residents,” the sub collector said.

However, the residents came out against the plan. “We stand by our demand for a change in the schedule. If we don’t get clarity on the insurance coverage and other aspects, we will not move out of our houses during the demolition. Moreover, the sub collector is not the final word in the demolition process. We expect a governmental intervention in the matter,” said Shaji K R, a resident.Following a meeting with the chief minister on Monday, the action council has called off the hunger strike scheduled on Wednesday.

Time table of implosion

January 11, 2020

11 am - Holy Faith H2O

11.30 am - Alfa Serene twin towers

January 12, 2020

11 am - Jain Coral Cove

2 pm - Golden Kayaloram