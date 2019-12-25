Parents act in time to save boy from drug mafia clutches

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The timely intervention of parents saved the future of a Class X student in Vaduthala, who was in the traps of the drug mafia. Following a complaint, the Ernakulam North police arrested three youths from Vaduthala for regularly supplying drugs and alcohol to the student.

The 15-year-old student, who had excelled in studies started showing lack of interest in studies and his parents grew suspicious about it. The boy used to come home late and was often found drunk. On Sunday, his parents called on his mobile phone as he did not reach home even after 11pm. The boy replied that he was attending the birthday party of a friend. He forgot to disconnect the call and from the conversation from the other end his father came to know that he and others were abusing drugs. However, the parents waited for the boy to return home.

The boy was later questioned by his parents and he revealed to them that three youths used to supply drugs and liquor to him. Then he went to bed. The boy was taken for counselling the next day and his father lodged a complaint with the Ernakulam North police station.