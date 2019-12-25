Home Cities Kochi

Reminiscing good old days spent on the pitch

The Veteran Women’s Cricket Association, that was formed in the city last Saturday, is unique for many reasons.

Former women cricketers at a get-together held recently in Kochi

By Linta Mary Philip
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Veteran Women’s Cricket Association, that was formed in the city last Saturday, is unique for many reasons. Apart from being the only such association in the state, it is also a coming together of almost 50 state players from 1976 to 2015.  The women’s state team was introduced in Kerala in 1975 under the initiative of K P Sharadha teacher from Kozhikode. The first female players to play for the state were from Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram and Calicut.  S R Sreekala, who played for Kerala from 1986 to1994 in  sub-junior, junior and senior-level, had a major role to play in bringing together  yesteryear’s  cricketers.

“Many who played for the state during their school and college now have no connection with the game. They have immense potential to contribute to society. These players had to sacrifice  a lot of their class hours for the game and got nothing in return for their dedication,” she says. At a get-together held recently, the female players of the yesteryears reminisced the support they got from their parents. 

They also recollected the longer format of the game which required them to spend hours in the sun, both for practice sessions as well as during the matches, but what dominates their memories are the good times and the camaraderie. The players shared their memories of travelling to various states in unreserved compartments. The journey which would take days tested their mettle. Incidences of reaching states with extreme weather conditions completely unprepared and not knowing the local language were experiences that helped these women develop strong personalities.

Prabha Alice Varkey, who played for the state from 1076 to 1980,   went on to become a professor. She says cricket moulded her to be a stronger person. Hailing from a family in Mavelikkara, playing the game with her brothers developed her interest for the game. She played state cricket in college. ‘The players of our time went into various professions, back then there were no perks from the governmnet,” she says.

The welfare of former female cricket players was among the prime factors that brought them together. The association aims to popularise the women’s cricket in the state for which they are planning to conduct a cricket match of the veterans against celebrities in February. Promoting blind women’s cricket is also on their agenda. 

