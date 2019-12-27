Home Cities Kochi

Filling of explosives for Maradu flats implosion to begin on Jan 3

Explosive materials such as ammonium nitrate emulsion to reach Kochi on Monday

Published: 27th December 2019 06:46 AM

R Venugopal, Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, interacting with Maradu municipality officials and residents during the inspection of the to-be demolished highrises on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With a little over a couple of weeks to go for the controlled implosion of the controversial Maradu highrises, an expert team from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) inspected three highrises on Thursday. The team led by R Venugopal, PESO Deputy Chief Controller of Explosives, assessed the pre-blasting work executed so far.

Explosive materials such as ammonium nitrate emulsion, delayed detonators and shock tubes required for demolition will reach Kochi on Monday.“The filling of explosives will start on January 3. Once it is done, only experts will be allowed to enter the premises,” Venugopal said after inspecting the apartment complexes. He was accompanied by controller of explosives M Saravanan.

Nagpur-based firm Solar Explosives is providing the explosives which would be stored at Angamaly and Piravom. The materials will be transported in explosives van. Initiation points of implosion will be 100m away from the apartments.

There will be primary and secondary blasting in all flats. Primary blasting will focus on both shear walls and columns while secondary blasting would only focus on shear walls.

“We have asked officials of Vijay Steels to remove the partition walls completely in Alfa Serene towers. Shear walls should be removed completely. Removing more walls will decrease the number of explosives needed. It will also influence the final impact of demolition. The dust outbreak will be lesser,” he said.
Explosives will be set in two lines; primary and secondary. If the primary blasting doesn’t work out, the secondary line will ensure the demolition. Debris heap will be 18m high, while the dust will take maximum 20 minutes to settle.

Fencing to control flying debris
The walls will be scientifically covered to limit the quantity of ‘flying’ concrete debris. “Every shear wall, column and pillar will have fencing of five wraps of steel wires and four wraps of geotextiles. We have asked the officials concerned to cover the floors with three layers of geotextiles. Though concrete particles cannot be stopped from spreading, we are trying our best to limit their extent,” he said. The IOC pipeline passing along Holy Faith H2O will be filled with water and covered with sandbags before the demolition.

Pre-blasting work

Alfa Serene: 3,500 holes
Holy Faith H2O: 1,540 holes
Jains Coral Cove: 2,860 holes
Golden Kayaloram: 960 holes
Required explosives: 1,600 kg
Explosives provided by Solar Explosives and stored at Angamaly and Piravom
Explosives: Ammonium nitrate emulsion explosives, delayed detonators and shock tubes
Expected total debris: 7.65 cr kg

