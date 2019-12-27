Home Cities Kochi

Mayor replacement: DCC to take consensus route

A top-level meeting of DCC held here has decided to entrust senior leaders to pacify councillors who were against Soumini’s removal.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With its move to replace Mayor Soumini Jain boomeranging on the District Congress Committee, the leadership is now looking to go for a consensus instead of initiating disciplinary action against councillors violating the party diktat.

A top-level meeting of DCC held here has decided to entrust senior leaders to pacify councillors who were against Soumini’s removal. At the same time, the rift in ‘A’ faction, which Soumini belongs to, is widening as a section has expressed dissatisfaction over leaders who joined hands with the ‘I’ group to replace her. The meeting was held after the 48-hour deadline the DCC issued to corporation’s development standing committee chairperson Gracy Joseph to resign from the post ended on Monday. The leaders said Gracy, a staunch supporter of former MP K V Thomas, will resign if he directs her to do so. However, Thomas said at the meeting that DCC president T J Vinodh will hear her side and resolve the issue.

“All the plans may go awry if the party initiates stringent action. It may even lose power,” said a party leader, adding that the elections to three standing committee chairperson posts will be held soon. “Ahead of this, the party leaders should tame those who are against the party’s decision,” he said.

The ‘A’ faction leaders are of the view that Soumini has expressed willingness to quit and the DCC has no role in replacing her as the issue is pending before the KPCC. The meeting has entrusted former minister K Babu to hold further talks with her.

