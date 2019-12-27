Panel formed for Ernakulam market renovation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To speed up implementation of the plan for development of Ernakulam market, the Kochi Corporation and the Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) have decided to form a seven-member committee. The members of the committee include four officials from Kochi Corporation, one member from CSML and one member each from Ernakulam Market Stall Association and Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce (KMCC). The major works under the proposal includes streetscaping, canal restoration, market complex and traffic management of Broadway. The market complex will provide retail shopping facilities as well as wholesale services.

At a meeting held in connection with the market renovation on Tuesday, it was decided to speed up the proceedings to obtain building permit for the proposed shopping complex. The representatives of the Ernakulam Market Association have also demanded that the existing narrow road should be widened. As per the request, it was decided to widen the existing road to 3.5 m. At present, it is only 3-m wide. Till the construction of a new shopping complex is completed, the existing vendors will be temporarily rehabilitated.

Kochi wins Smart City- Empowering India Awards

Meanwhile, the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has been selected for the ‘Best Smart Health Project’ award by the centre for the ‘Online e-health solutions’ implemented at General Hospital Kochi under Smart Cities funding. The selection criteria for the projects were “innovation, replicability and scalability, level of citizen engagement and impacts. “E-health project will not only help in maintaining and tracking the health records of a person but will also be a predictive and prescriptive tool to address health-related challenges of Kochi city,” said CSML chief executive officer Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

The award will be given away by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, on January 10, 2020, at an event to be held in Delhi.The core features of the e-health project are centralised health information systems, electronic health records, central demographic database and all these facilitated through high bandwidth reliable network. The project will be extended to all other hospitals in Kochi region by CSML under City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) Programme of Union Government.

The Smart City award aims to recognise pioneering projects in making cities more livable, sustainable and economically viable by honouring best practices and models in the smart cities concept.