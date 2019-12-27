Home Cities Kochi

Panel formed for Ernakulam market renovation

At a meeting held in connection with the market renovation on Tuesday, it was decided to speed up the proceedings to obtain building permit for the proposed shopping complex.

Published: 27th December 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To speed up implementation of the plan for development of Ernakulam market, the Kochi Corporation and the Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) have decided to form a seven-member committee. The members of the committee include four officials from Kochi Corporation, one member from CSML and one member each from Ernakulam Market Stall Association and Kerala Merchants Chamber of Commerce (KMCC). The major works under the proposal includes streetscaping, canal restoration, market complex and traffic management of Broadway. The market complex will provide retail shopping facilities as well as wholesale services.

At a meeting held in connection with the market renovation on Tuesday, it was decided to speed up the proceedings to obtain building permit for the proposed shopping complex. The representatives of the Ernakulam Market Association have also demanded that the existing narrow road should be widened. As per the request, it was  decided to widen the existing road to 3.5 m. At present, it is only 3-m wide. Till the construction of a new shopping complex is completed, the existing vendors will be temporarily rehabilitated.

Kochi wins Smart City- Empowering India Awards
Meanwhile, the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) has been selected for the ‘Best Smart Health Project’ award by the centre for the ‘Online e-health solutions’ implemented at General Hospital Kochi under Smart Cities funding. The selection criteria for the projects were “innovation, replicability and scalability, level of citizen engagement and impacts. “E-health project will not only help in maintaining and tracking the health records of a person but will also be a predictive and prescriptive tool to address health-related challenges of Kochi city,” said CSML chief executive officer Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

The award will be given away by Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, on January 10, 2020, at an event to be held in Delhi.The core features of the e-health project are centralised health information systems, electronic health records, central demographic database and all these facilitated through high bandwidth reliable network. The project will be extended to all other hospitals in Kochi region by CSML under City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) Programme of Union Government.

The Smart City award aims to recognise pioneering projects in making cities more livable, sustainable and economically viable by honouring best practices and models in the smart cities concept.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands gathered at Townhall for the Women India Movement against CAA on Thursday in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Hum honge kamyab: Anti-CAA Protesters sing in Bangalore
The parents believed burying their physically challenged children neck-deep would help them get better.
These children were buried neck-deep during solar eclipse in this Karnataka village
Gallery
A large number of people flocked to see the solar eclipse on December 26, 2019 at several places across the country. The solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, began at around 8:17 am and continued till 10:57 am. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Indians wowed by decade's last solar eclipse but superstitions still hold sway
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp