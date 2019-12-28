Boat fare goes up, minimum charge to be Rs 6  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) has revised the boat fare, hiking the minimum charge by Rs 2. The rates, revised for the first time in seven years, will come into force from Saturday.



“The decision to increase the rates has been taken in view of the increase in diesel prices, SWTD director Shaji V Nair told TNIE.

“Though the KSRTC had hiked the charges many times in the past seven years, we operated considering it as a service, bearing the increasing cost of operation. However, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre, which conducted a study, recommended revision of charges and the government has accepted the report.

The hike in charges will help increase our annual revenue from Rs 8 crore to Rs 11 crore.”

The minimum charge, which facilitates travel up to 3 km, has been increased from Rs 4 to Rs 6 while the maximum charge will be Rs 22. The department is planning to introduce water taxi service next month.