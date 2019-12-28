Home Cities Kochi

Boat fare goes up, minimum charge to be Rs 6  

The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) has revised the boat fare, hiking the minimum charge by `2.

Published: 28th December 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The State Water Transport Department (SWTD) has revised the boat fare, hiking the minimum charge by Rs 2. The rates, revised for the first time in seven years,  will come into force from Saturday.

“The decision to increase the rates has been taken in view of the increase in diesel prices, SWTD director Shaji V Nair told TNIE.

“Though the KSRTC had hiked the charges many times in the past seven years, we operated considering it as a service, bearing the increasing cost of operation. However, the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre, which conducted a study, recommended revision of charges and the government has accepted the report.

The hike in charges will help increase our annual revenue from Rs 8 crore to Rs 11 crore.”
The minimum charge, which facilitates travel up to 3 km, has been increased from Rs 4 to Rs 6 while the maximum charge will be Rs 22. The department is planning to introduce water taxi service next month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp