Home Cities Kochi

CPT shows the way

Port Trust has instructed all its employees to bring food and water to office only in steel containers

Published: 28th December 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

The tree made out of discarded plastic bottles by the Cochin Port Trust  Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state moving towards the ban on single-use plastics from January 1, 2020, the employees of Cochin Port Trust have been asked to bring food and water to office only in steel containers from the New Year. The employees would be also restricted from bringing plastic carry bags and single-use plastic items to the office.

According to Jijo Thomas, senior deputy secretary, Cochin Port Trust, awareness programmes against
single-use plastics had started in September with the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign.“We have already started serving water in glass tumblers and bottles during meetings at our office. We had already moved forward with the concept when the government announced the ban from January 1,” he said.

To create awareness on the menace of single-use plastics, the Cochin Port Trust along with CISF, CoPT Unit, KV Port Trust, leading hotels and trade organisations in the Port area has set up a 24-ft-high Christmas tree made out of 25,000 single-use plastic water bottles at  CoPT walkway, Willingdon Island, near Kannanghat Bridge. The bottles were collected by Port Trust employees, hotels in the port area and students.

Jijo said the fact that they were able to collect 25,000 bottles in a month paints a grim picture. “These bottles were just from the Port area. So imagine the situation across the state,” he said.The organisers have also put up a signature board near the tree requesting the public to join their campaign. “Several people are stopping to see the tree and signing on the hoarding. We believe that at least one lakh people will see the installation before it is removed on December 31,” said Jijo.

After the campaign in September, many hotels in the Port area had significantly brought down the usage of plastic. “Many have started using glass bottles to serve water. Some are even using cans to buy milk and have stopped packing food in plastic containers,” added Jijo.

‘Do It Yourself’
In association with St Teresa’s College, the Cochin Port Trust had recently organised a ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) session to make shopping bags from used T-shirts. The session aims at  teaching the employees to make shopping bags at home, thereby curbing the use of plastic bags. The Cochin Port Trust employees will be provided with a cloth bag priced C35.

Dismantling the tree
The Cochin Port fraternity is exploring different ways to safely dispose of the plastic bottles once the tree is dismantled. “We are aiming for ‘responsible recycling’. We are considering innovative ideas from the public for the disposal of bottles. The best idea will be implemented,” said Jijo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during party's 135th foundation day at AICC HQ in New Delhi (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
On the occasion of 135th foundation day, Congress says India always comes first
Members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath protest against CAA near Alandur Court in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/Martin Louis)
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath activists takes out protest march against CAA, NRC
Gallery
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
Police guard the site as rescuers work beside the plane that crashed near the Almaty International Airport, Kazakhstan, on December 27. The plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after takeoff, killing 15 people on board and injuring 66. (Photo | AP)
Plane crashes into building after takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 15 on board and injuring 66
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp