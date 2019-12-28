From Monday, head to your nearest e-auto to grab a bite

By Express News Service

KOCHI: At one stroke, the Kalamassery municipality will provide hygienic and tasty food and save the environment with its upcoming ‘Ammaruchi’ initiative.To be launched in association with the local Kudumbashree unit, the all-women initiative will serve food on banana leaves via electric autorickshaws. The municipality has purchased nine e-autorickshaws for the purpose. This will also be the first-ever ‘Food on electric wheels’ endeavour of the Kalamassery unit of Kudumbashree. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will launch the project at Kalamassery Town Hall at 4.30pm on Monday.

Koonamthai ward councillor Jaleel Pamangadan, the brain behind ‘Ammaruchi’, said he saw several ‘food on wheels’ projects when he went to New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. “Arabic dishes and other cuisines were being served on even three-wheelers and bikes. Many students were also a part of this. This prompted me to pitch the idea here,” he said.

Jaleel said the name of the project aimed at making customers nostalgic. “The food will be served on banana leaves. Water and tea will be served in steel glasses,” he said. Electric autorickshaws were chosen as they would sell food at busy junctions and cause no pollution, he said.

By assigning one autorickshaw each to scheduled caste families of Laksham Veedu Colony, the project, which comes under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), also ensures financial assistance to the families. “Inclusion to the NULM will provide subsidy to the employees,” said Jaleel.Each autorickshaw will have three employees and will be equipped with facilities to make tea, omelettes and even egg shawarmas, said Jaleel. The other food items will be supplied to the autorickshaws through a central kitchen set up at Koonamthai. ‘Pothichoru’ will be one of the specialities of ‘Ammaruchi’.

Medical College, Cusat, South Kalamassery, Premier junction, HMT junction and Pukkattupady are among the areas identified for parking the autorickshaws and selling food between 10am and 10pm. The vehicles will move to places where there is more rush. Employees have been given training on how to drive autorickshaws, how to behave with customers and how to serve food. “This is a model project for Kerala. I hope it will be implemented across the state. We aim to serve tasty food to people,” said Jaleel.