Maradu flats: Only one builder deposits full compensation amount; two others ignore directive

However, the committee comprising former chief secretary K Jose Cyriac and PWD former chief engineer R Murukesan remain confident remains confident of completing the work on time.

Published: 28th December 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Harishchandrasai K R, a neighbouring resident of Alfa Serene towers, shifting his belongings to an alternative location | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite the directive issued by the Supreme Court-appointed committee led by Justice K Balakrishnan Nair to deposit Rs 61.50 crore in the committee’s account towards compensation for flat owners by December 27, only two of the four builders have deposited a part of their share so far. As the deadline ended on Friday, the committee is now planning to apprise the Supreme Court of the development.

“We have given the notice to every builder to deposit the amount by clearly stating the deadline. Only Jain Housing and Construction, and KP Varkey & Sons and VS Builders have remitted a partial amount to the committee’s account. We are yet to receive any response from Holy Faith builders and Alfa Ventures. We will inform the same to the Supreme Court after the next meeting,” said Nair.  Till date, Jain Housing and Construction paid Rs 2 lakh whereas KP Varkey & Sons and VS Builders paid the entire amount to the committee.

However, the committee comprising former chief secretary K Jose Cyriac and PWD former chief engineer R Murukesan remain confident remains confident of completing the work on time. “The committee has completed the process of transferring the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakhs to all flat owners. We are in the process of compiling the documents of balance amount paid by every flat owner.

The committee has time till March 9 and will complete the process within that time,” he said. He clarified that the flat owners will have to approach a civil court for further compensation beyond the limit of the committee. “If any flat owner feels dissatisfied with the final amount of compensation, he or she can approach a civil court,” added Nair. 

How much they have to pay
Name    Total flats    Amount
Alfa Serene    70    17.50 cr
Golden Kayaloram    37    9.25cr
Holy Faith H2O    77    19.25cr
Jain Coral Cove    62    15.50cr
Total    24661.50cr 

