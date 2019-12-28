Home Cities Kochi

Plastic ‘surgery’: Need for more clarity on blanket ban

Ban is applicable to items like carry bags, cups, non-woven bags, mats, straws, bowls, juice packets and pet bottles under 300 ml
 

Published: 28th December 2019 06:44 AM

Jama, a UP-native, collecting discarded plastic materials | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Though the state government has announced that there will not be any sale or stocking of single-use plastic items in Kerala from New Year, there is still some confusion regarding its implementation. According to the government list, the ban is applicable to items like plastic carry bags, plastic mats, plastic cups, straws, bowls, non-woven bags, plastic juice packets, plastic packets and plastic pet bottles under 300 ml.

“The top-level meeting  convened by the district Collector on Friday was attended by officers of the departments concerned . Though the state is going ahead with the plan, there are  some aspect which need clarity. For instance, most of the hoteliers use plastic container for delivering food ordered online. Likewise, there are small plastic pet bottles in which soft drinks are sold.

A proper list of items which are banned needs to be published. The public should have a clear picture of which all items are banned under the rules,” said Dolly Kuriakose, president, district panchayat.According to her, units which collect household waste have been instructed to collect the existing plastic waste from the houses. “The collector assured us that necessary guidelines will be issued to the public in coming days,” said Dolly.

Plastic ban from January 1
 Collector S Suhas said there will be a blanket ban on single-use plastic in the district  as part of the state-wide campaign by the government from January 1. He instructed  local body officials to take action against those flouting the rule. “Hope the officers concerned will monitor the situation. Use of plastic carry bags is  banned. Shop owners and traders’ associations have been clearly briefed on this,” he said.

A cleanliness drive will also be carried out with the help of local bodies in all panchayats and municipalities here on January 25.  “ All the shop owners will be asked to prominently display  plastic-free business establishment’ board,” said the collector. Those products which fall under Extended Producer Responsibility will be given exemption under certain clauses. 

Kudumbashree comes up with ‘green’ project
Kochi;  With the ban on use of single-use plastic set to come into force in the state from January 1, Kudumbashree has come up with an alternative project. Cloth bags made by 262 Kudumbashree units in the city will be available under the  ‘Pacha’ (green) brand. The reusable cloth bags are priced between D2 and D50.  An exhibition of cloth bags was held at district collectorate on Friday. 

Banned
●Plastic carry bags (all types)
●Cooling films
●Plastic cup, disposable glass
●Plastic bowl
●Plastic straw
●Plastic juice container
●Plastic spoon
●Plastic fork
●Plastic garbage bag
●PVC flex materials 

  Fine

Rs 10,000 for traders
Second-time violators: Rs 25,000
Third time: Rs 50,000 and above with cancellation of licence
 

