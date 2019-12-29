Home Cities Kochi

4,239 coastal rule violations found in Ernakulam district

Maximum number of violations found in Chellanam panchayat; 9 local bodies reported there are no violations in their area

Published: 29th December 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district committee appointed by the state government to prepare a list of coastal regulation zone violations has identified 4,239 suspected violations in 32 local bodies in Ernakulam district. According to the committee, only 2,125 of these violations were reported in the new prescribed format given by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority  (KCZMA).

 Most of the violations are related to residential buildings while some small commercial buildings also figure in the list. Among the local bodies, Chellanam, Kumbalangi, Vadakkekkara and Ezhikkara panchayats have not submitted the details of all suspected violations in the prescribed format.

As many as nine local bodies reported that there are no CRZ violations in their area. After field verification, many violations reported in the first and second interim reports were removed from the third report filed on December 28. The reported violations will be further verified with the help of technical experts from KCZMA to confirm the actual number of violations.

The maximum number of violations were reported by Chellanam panchayat. Though the panchayat has listed 1,653 violations, details of only 21 violations have been furnished. Eloor, Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipalities and Karumalloor, Amballoor, Kunnukara, Puthenvelikkara, Alangad and Kadungallur panchayats have reported that there are no violations within their areas. The district collector will seek opinion from the public on the reports submitted by the district committee before December 31. These suggestions will be considered and incorporated in the final CRZ violation report to be submitted to the government on January 12, 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coastal regulation zone Ernakulam district
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp