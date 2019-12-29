4,239 coastal rule violations found in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district committee appointed by the state government to prepare a list of coastal regulation zone violations has identified 4,239 suspected violations in 32 local bodies in Ernakulam district. According to the committee, only 2,125 of these violations were reported in the new prescribed format given by the Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority (KCZMA).

Most of the violations are related to residential buildings while some small commercial buildings also figure in the list. Among the local bodies, Chellanam, Kumbalangi, Vadakkekkara and Ezhikkara panchayats have not submitted the details of all suspected violations in the prescribed format.

As many as nine local bodies reported that there are no CRZ violations in their area. After field verification, many violations reported in the first and second interim reports were removed from the third report filed on December 28. The reported violations will be further verified with the help of technical experts from KCZMA to confirm the actual number of violations.

The maximum number of violations were reported by Chellanam panchayat. Though the panchayat has listed 1,653 violations, details of only 21 violations have been furnished. Eloor, Kalamassery and Thrikkakara municipalities and Karumalloor, Amballoor, Kunnukara, Puthenvelikkara, Alangad and Kadungallur panchayats have reported that there are no violations within their areas. The district collector will seek opinion from the public on the reports submitted by the district committee before December 31. These suggestions will be considered and incorporated in the final CRZ violation report to be submitted to the government on January 12, 2020.