Cochin Carnival’s sevens football draws crowd

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When FIFA World Cup qualifying match was held between Iran and Cambodia in Tehran last October, it was the presence of more than 4,000 woman spectators who turned up at the Azadi Stadium which made it to the news. It was the first instance since 1981 when women were allowed entry to a football stadium. Similarly, the spectators of sevens football matches in Kerala too is a male-dominated one. Bringing a change to this notion, the sevens football tournament organised as part of Cochin Carnival at Veli ground in Fort Kochi attracted a large number of women and children.

“We have been organising the tournament for the past nine years. It was started as beach football back in 2010. When the Fort Kochi beach eroded, we were forced to take the tournament to Veli ground. Much to our happiness, many families, including women and children, are coming in to enjoy the game,” said A C George, chairman of the organising committee of the tournament.

With the support of new sponsors, the organisers are planning to take the tourney to greater heights.

“As we are getting increasing support from Kochiites, we plan to rope in prominent teams from across the state,” said Joseph Fernandez, member, organising committee. The tournament that started last Thursday will conclude on December 30.