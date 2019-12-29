Motor Vehicles Department recreates mishap to know how door hit boy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department on Saturday recreated the freak accident in which a 12-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries when the door near the driver’s seat of a running private bus hit him when he was pillion riding on a scooter at Thrikkakara. The officials conducted the mock test with the bus which caused the accident and the scooter in which the child was travelling.

The mishap occurred on December 23. Akash Prakash, a class V student of Thuthiyoor, was travelling on a scooter with his uncle and aunt.

The boy sustained severe injuries and underwent surgery following the mishap. The boy was sitting in the middle of the seat when the door near the drivers seat suddenly opened and hit the boy’s head. The accident happened near the district panchayat office, Thrikkakara.

The officials recreated the scenes with a boy having the same height and age of Akash sitting on the scooter in a similar way as on that fateful day to see if the door would hit him on the head.

“Based on our experiment, it was found that it is possible that the door would hit the boy,” said an official adding that the experiment was to know whether the accident occurred owing to the opening of the door.

Meanwhile, the condition of the boy continues to remain critical. “He has sustained serious head injuries and continues to be on ventilator support,” said an officer. AMVI Asok Kumar conducted the test. Forensic experts had earlier collected samples of blood and hair from the door of the bus. Thrikkakara police arrested the bus driver for careless driving. He was later released on bail. However, RTO Manoj Kumar has issued a notice directing him to appear before him on January 3.