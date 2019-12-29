Home Cities Kochi

Motor Vehicles Department recreates mishap to know how door hit boy

The officials conducted the mock test with the bus which caused the accident and the scooter in which the child was travelling. 

Published: 29th December 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

The mock test conducted by MVD officials to ascertain whether the door would hit the child’s head 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Motor Vehicles Department on Saturday recreated the freak accident in which a 12-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries when the door near the driver’s seat of a running private bus hit him when he was pillion riding  on a scooter at  Thrikkakara. The officials conducted the mock test with the bus which caused the accident and the scooter in which the child was travelling. 

The mishap occurred on December 23. Akash Prakash, a class V student of Thuthiyoor,  was travelling on a scooter with his uncle and aunt.

The boy sustained severe injuries and underwent surgery following the mishap. The boy was sitting in the middle of the seat when the door near the drivers seat suddenly opened and hit the boy’s head. The accident happened near the district panchayat office, Thrikkakara.

The officials recreated the scenes with a boy having the same height and age of Akash sitting on the scooter in a similar way as on that fateful day to see if the door would hit him on the head.

“Based on our experiment, it was found that it is possible that the door would hit the boy,” said an official adding that the experiment was to know whether the accident occurred owing to the opening of the door.

Meanwhile, the condition of the boy continues to remain critical. “He has sustained serious head injuries and continues to be on ventilator support,” said an officer. AMVI Asok Kumar conducted the test. Forensic experts had earlier collected samples of blood and hair from the door of the bus. Thrikkakara police arrested the bus driver for careless driving. He was later released on bail. However, RTO Manoj Kumar has issued a notice directing him to appear before him on January 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Brushing strokes of life: Bengaluru students revamp Cox Town flyover into artsy space
Sri Vishwesha Theertha of Sri Pejavar Mutt
Karnataka's Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passes away
Gallery
It is time to take a look at the new talent that Bollywood will introduce over the next 12 months. The mix looks interesting, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with filmi bloodline.
From Keerthy Suresh to Manushi Chhillar: Celebs who are going to make their Bollywood debut in 2020
After eight years, the people of Tamil Nadu voted to elect local body representatives on Friday. Long queues were seen in many of the polling booths with old men and women waiting to exercise their franchise. (Photo | EPS/Rakesh Kumar)
Tamil Nadu local body polls: Elderly defy limitations to cast their votes!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp