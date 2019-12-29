Home Cities Kochi

Unidentified body: Cops make little headway

Published: 29th December 2019 06:30 AM

KOCHI:  The police are looking into all possible angles to crack the case pertaining to the discovery of an unidentified body from an abandoned well in a vacant plot near Vyttila here. To rule out foul play and establish the actual cause of death, samples of internal organs will be sent for chemical examination. Officers say the area is a hub of sex workers and criminals and it is quite possible that the victim may have been done to death. And they suspect the victim must have been taken to the deserted site before being thrown into the well.

“The autopsy on Friday found excess water in the lungs and this caused the death. There were no other injuries which would have proved fatal,” said an officer, adding, an investigation is under way in neighbouring Kottayam, Idukki, and Thrissur to establish the identify  of the deceased first. 

The body, kept at the General Hospital, appears to be that of a male aged between 25 and 50. It was found on Thursday morning. Until now, the police haven’t been able to find any material evidence to establish the identity of the victim.  By the time the body was found, it was already in an advanced state of decomposition. The people had been alerted by an overpowering stench and a thorough search of the area led them to the body inside the well having a retention wall barely 35cm high. 
 

