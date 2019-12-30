Home Cities Kochi

Freak accident: Kin unable to pay cost of treatment

The boy’s father S Prakash, an auto-rickshaw driver at Eachamukku near Kakkanad, is struggling to meet the expenses of Akash’s treatment.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even after a week since the mishap, there has been no improvement in the condition of 12-year-old Akash Prakash who sustained grievous injuries when the driver’s door of a private bus hit him while he was riding pillion on a scooter at Thrikkakara. He continues to be on the ventilator at Ernakulam Medical Centre (EMC) as the family prays for his recovery.

The boy’s father S Prakash, an auto-rickshaw driver at Eachamukku near Kakkanad, is struggling to meet the expenses of Akash’s treatment. He has so far spent close to  Rs 5 lakh and needs at least another Rs 5 lakh for further treatment. The poor family is on the search for aid from the kindhearted. Sajitha, mother of the victim is a tailor while brother Aswin is a Class XI student. “He is in a critical condition and the situation can change any moment. We are looking to shift him to another hospital if required,” said Prakash. He has been meeting prominent neurosurgeons in the city with his son’s medical reports to enquire about an advanced treatment procedure.

The family is currently relying on the assistance of relatives and friends. Prakash’s fellow autorickshaw driver friends have extended their help by collecting donations from residents. Thrikkakara Municipal chairperson, Usha Praveen has also reportedly offered financial assistance on behalf of the local administration.

The accident occurred near the district panchayat office at Thrikkakara on December 23 when Akash, a Class V student was travelling with his uncle and aunt. The driver’s door of a bus close to the scooter suddenly swung open and hit his head.

According to EMC authorities, the condition of Akash is critical but stable. “His condition is critical as he sustained injuries on the head. The hit smashed his skull bone. It would be premature to say when he would be removed from the ventilator,” said a source at the hospital.

