Maradu high-rises: Explosives for conducting implosion to arrive today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With barely days to go for the scheduled date of demolishing the high-rises at Maradu here, the explosives needed for the implosion are set to arrive here on Monday. The inflammable compounds, ammonium nitrate and emulsion explosives, delay detonators, and shock tubes will be stored at the specially designed explosives’ storage magazines at Angamaly and Piravom.

Materials dispatched by the Nagpur-based Solar Industries are being transported onboard explosive vans. According to the officials, 1,600 kg of emulsion explosives needed for the demolition will be transported and stocked in a safe and eco-friendly manner. A total of 8,860 holes has been drilled on the structures. They will be wired using non-electric detonators for setting off the explosions.

No-objection certificate

Despite the deadline nearing, Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) is yet to give its final approval for the demolition. According to the PESO officials, they are yet to receive formal application for a no-objection certificate (NOC).

The team from IIT Madras will assess the impact of the demolition on neighbouring structures. “The technical committee has requested them to conduct a structural study following the demolition. They will be conducting the vibration test for research purposes,” said Anil Joseph, a member of the committee.