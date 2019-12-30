Home Cities Kochi

Maradu demolition: Neighbouring residents continue to shift elsewhere

As a precautionary measure to avoid the expected damage during the final implosion, three more families residing near the Alfa Serene towers, Maradu shifted to rented apartments

Published: 30th December 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Maradu flat

A night view of H20 and Alfa Serene which are stated for demolition. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As a precautionary measure to avoid the expected damage during the final implosion, three more families residing near the Alfa Serene towers, Maradu shifted to rented apartments on Sunday. Though the families remain in the dark about the proposed government aid, three residents, Harishchandrasai K R, Naduvile Veettil Antony and Naduvile Veettil Benny have received an amount worth three months’ rent from Vijay Steels and Explosives, the contracting firm assigned for the controlled implosion.

“Along with us, a few more residents including Rajeev Nair’s family are in the hunt for an affordable location to shift. Though it is a relief to receive support, the fact remains that we have already spent a lot on transporting our belongings and other expenses,” said Harishchandrasai K R, a resident.

Earlier, Fort Kochi Sub- Collector Snehil Kumar Singh told TNIE that he had been in discussion with the contractors to provide immediate financial support along with the promised government aid.  Meanwhile, a delegation of Bharat Dharma Jana Sena led by A B Jayaprakash visited the families residing near Alfa Serene towers. Earlier, CPI district secretary P Raju had promised the party’s support to take up the matter at government level during his visit to the residences on Saturday.“We have requested the MLAs from Ernakulam to take up our concerns in the upcoming session of the legislative assembly,”said Shaji K R, another resident.

Maradu insurance

Total coverage: Rs 95 crore
Alfa Serene twin towers: Rs 50 crore
Holy Faith H2O: Rs 25 crore
Golden Kayaloram: Rs 10 crore
Jains Coral Cove:Rs 10 crore
Premium paid by state govt: Rs 50 lakh

