Truck catches fire due to short circuit in Kochi, none injured

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In an unforeseen short-circuit from the battery, a tempo traveller burst into flames near Old Venduruthy bridge in Thevara on Monday morning.

The near Seven-year-old vehicle owned by Kochi-native Subin Thomas has been going towards Fort Kochi.

"The incident took place at 8.30 am. Subin found smoke coming out of the bonnet. Vehicle was at Thevara Junction at that time and he has parked the vehicle near the old Venduruthy bridge," said Samar M, Subin's friend.

When the bonnet was opened, the fire spread on to all parts of the vehicle. "Despite trying his best to water down the fire with available water, none of the onlookers were ready to help him. All of them were busy with shooting the fire in their smartphones," fumed Samar.

A few fire engines for Shipyard and Kadavanthra stations reached the location and snuffed out the fire. "By the time fire tenders reached, almost all parts of the vehicle were gone. If the onlookers have helped, the impact could have been reduced," said a traffic police officer.

With the timely intervention of the driver, the traffic remains unaffected and no one was injured.