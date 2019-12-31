Are we ready for the plastic ban?

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The countdown has begun for a plastic-free 2020. A few months ago, the Kerala government had decided to do its part in making the world a better place for future generations. Following this, a state-wide ban on the manufacture and sale of single-use plastics from January 1, 2020, would be in place. The decision was appreciated. However, as we near the due date, the public is apprehensive and believes that the ban is limited to smaller traders and businesses.

The unavailability of alternatives is being pointed out along with insufficient clarity on the afterlife of the element that has been a part of daily life since its invention. Express talks to stakeholders and traders in Kochi who are apprehensive about the practicality of the ban.

P Rangadasa Prabhu, president of Ernakulam District Residents’ Association Apex Council (EDRAAC)

When a state-wide ban is proclaimed, it eventually translates to plastic being inaccessible to consumers. However, everything around is wrapped in the same.

Which means the ban must begin at the beginning of the cycle - the manufacturing state. It must be nipped in the bud and must not reach the public. The usage of plastic has been ingrained in our lives; understanding the concept is crucial, instead of an immediate ban. I get milk in plastic packets, I do not know what to do with those. Therefore, larger companies and industries must collect plastic wrappers used for their goods from the public.

J Jayapal, general secretary of Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association (KHRA)

KHRA completely agrees it is high time the state found a solution to this menace. However, the government’s true intention is unlikely to be effective as the ban is not applicable to larger industries and branded products. Food continues to be packed in plastic.

However, we are taking measures to find alternatives. Firstly, biodegradable packaging

materials should be available in the market. Secondly, there should be no division between

businesses. We will not support the ban blindly, there should be clarity on further proceedings.

T K Moosa, district secretary of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES)

“We have been using plastic products for years; An immediate ban is impractical. Also, there is a clear division in the ban. Traders see their goods being seized over plastic products that are not banned. These smaller businesses will also be fined a hefty amount for the same.

When a law is enforced, it should be noted whether it can be followed by everyone. Products arrive in smaller shops from the godowns registered with the Corporation at the Ernakulam Market.

These godowns, which host plastic goods, must be raided and seized so that they do not reach traders and consumers.



S Gopakumar, Better Kochi Response Group (BKRG)

“There isn’t much time to implement the ban effectively. For example, several companies have stock in their godowns. The government needs to take hold of the same and provide alternatives for a nominal fee. Authorities concerned must also ensure the availability of alternative products. Homework has not been done before effecting the ban.

What is the Corp doing?

Prathibha Ansari, chairperson, Health Standing Committee

Despite the upcoming ban, there indeed exists a lack of clarity about the materials that fall under the banned category, awareness about the same and the fines to be charged. For now, the Corporation has decided to continue collecting plastic waste from households as it is impossible to put an end to them right away. We have also collaborated with Kudumbashree and residents associations to ensure the availability of cloth bags. Plastic-shredding units and cement manufacturing companies will be brought to the picture to ensure the reuse and recycle of plastic.