Kerala startup mission to organise second Scalathon for startups

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After holding an accelerator programme for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) this month, the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is all set to conduct a similar Scalathon on January 7, 2020. The programme is expected to focus on women entrepreneurship, startups and entrepreneurship education by mentoring select SMEs to accelerate business growth in Kerala by generating jobs.

Applications have been invited for the event being held at Abad Plaza, Ernakulam in association with philanthropic organisation Wadhwani Foundation. The four-hour session is in continuation of an agreement signed between KSUM and Wadhwani Foundation three months ago at Huddle Kerala 2019 in Kovalam.

The programme is for entrepreneurs with an annual business turnover between `5 crore and `350 crore. Led by experienced consultants such as strategic advisers, coaches, and investors from across the country, Scalathon will provide business owners with expert advice on improving industry ventures.Registrations can be made at http://bit.ly/scalathonkochi.The first edition of the Scalathon was held on December 17 and 18 at KSUM’s Integrated Startup Complex in Kalamassery.

