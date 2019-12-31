Motorist injured as car, motorcycle collide
KOCHI: A youth was injured after his motorcycle collided with a car near Kathrikadavu junction in the refurbished Thammanam - Pullepady road in Kochi on Monday evening. Ernakulam North police station officials reached the spot and took the car into custody. According to police officials, the error was on the part of the motorist and he was immediately taken to the hospital.