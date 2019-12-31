Home Cities Kochi

Motorist injured as car, motorcycle collide

A youth was injured after his motorcycle collided with a car near Kathrikadavu junction in the refurbished Thammanam - Pullepady road in Kochi on Monday evening.

Published: 31st December 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A youth was injured after his motorcycle collided with a car near Kathrikadavu junction in the refurbished Thammanam - Pullepady road in Kochi on Monday evening. Ernakulam North police station officials reached the spot and took the car into custody. According to police officials, the error was on the part of the motorist and he was immediately taken to the hospital.

